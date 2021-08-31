GB development top priority: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday that development of the Gilgit-Baltistan was the top priority of the present government.

During a meeting with the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed here, the minister said all possible steps would be taken to ensure timely provision of funds for progress and development of Gilgit-Baltistan through mega projects.

On the occasion ,the Chief Minister apprised the finance minister about the strategic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed the need for socio-economic and territorial development of the area, according to statement issued by the finance ministry .

He also underlined the steps being taken to upgrade tourism to bring in more revenues for the local population.

While tourism is a big and growing industry, there is a greater need to develop transport infrastructure, promoting high-yielding crops and livestock products to place Gilgit-Baltistan on an all-inclusive development trajectory, he said.

Announcement of making Skardu an international airport will usher in new era of development in the field of tourism, he added.

The Finance Minister assured of full support and facilitation on the occasion.