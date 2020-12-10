ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI ) and GULFTIC-EIPL here on Thursday agreed to collaborate on conducting awareness session on Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) SABER Certification and Halal Certification across Pakistan.

SASO SABER Certification is mandatory for every single product to be exported to Saudi Arabia, said a press release. The agreement to this effect was developed in a meeting between Qasir Khan Daudzai, Vice President and Incharge FPCCI Capital Office and Malik Shah Wali Khan, CEO of GULFTIC-EIPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Qaisar Khan expressed his gratitude that being a Pakistani local company have been legally notified by SASO Saudi Standard Metrology and Authority for the purpose of certification.

Vice President said that FPCCI will arrange seminar with related association in collaboration with GULFTIC-EIPL and impact of these activities will grow the quality of products and also boost Pakistan Halal export.

Addressing the meeting Malik Shah Wali Khan informed that GULFTIC-EIPL is an accredited from Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) and Gulf Accreditation Cooperation Council (GACC) and issues Halal Certification on Gulf Standard Organization (GSO) for Gulf, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan Standards.