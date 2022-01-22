Pakistan stood in top 3 in ‘Economist Normalcy Index’: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that for the third consecutive time, Pakistan stood in the top 3 in Economist normalcy index.

No other country has achieved this in the world; the Finance Minister said this on his official twitter account.

He said the same is reflected in the revised Gross Domestic Products (GDP) growth of 5.37 percent in FY21, the second best in the last 14 years.

Moving on with the structural changes, inclusive growth and policy actions, Bloomberg have also recognized that Pakistan has entered the decade of sustained growth, he said.

The Minister said that the next ten years will help reduce income disparity, increase employment and improve human development.