Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Aug 09 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1485 09.08.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 09TH AUGUST 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE AUGUST 11, 2021
USD 163.4283
GBP 227.5249
EUR 192.9761
JPY 1.4888