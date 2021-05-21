Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, May 21 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1836 21.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 21TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MAY, 25 2021

USD 153.4432

GBP 216.5084

EUR 186.9859

JPY 1.4084