Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, May 19 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1865 19.05.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH May 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MAY, 21 2021

USD 152.8709
GBP 217.3366
EUR 186.7624
JPY 1.4039

