Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Nov 05 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF WITH INTEREST BY VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1103% PA 0.6398% PA



For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0315% PA 0.7185% PA



For 12 months 0.1076% PA 0.9826% PA

For 2 Years 0.1076% PA 1.4826% PA

For 3 Years 0.1076% PA 1.7326% PA

For 4 years 0.1076% PA 1.9826% PA

For 5 years 0.1076% PA 2.1076% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0211% PA 0.7289% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1938% PA 0.9438% PA

For 12 Months 0.5254% PA 1.4004% PA



For 2 Years 0.5254% PA 1.9004% PA

For 3 Years 0.5254% PA 2.1504% PA

For 4 years 0.5254% PA 2.4004% PA

For 5 years 0.5254% PA 2.5254% PA

EURO VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than



6 months 0.3170% PA 1.0670% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2971% PA 1.0471% PA

For 12 Months 0.2334% PA 1.1084% PA



For 2 Years 0.2334% PA 1.6084% PA

For 3 Years 0.2334% PA 1.8584% PA

For 4 years 0.2334% PA 2.1084% PA

For 5 years 0.2334% PA 2.2334% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 05 11 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1693% PA 0.5807% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1873% PA 0.5627% PA

For 12 Months 0.1892% PA 0.6858% PA



For 2 Years 0.1892% PA 1.1858% PA

For 3 Years 0.1892% PA 1.4358% PA

For 4 Years 0.1892% PA 1.6858% PA

For 5 years 0.1892% PA 1.8108% PA