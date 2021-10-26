Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF WITH INTEREST BY VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 26 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1251% PA 0.6249% PA



For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0780% PA 0.6720% PA



For 12 months 0.0669% PA 0.9419% PA

For 2 Years 0.0669% PA 1.4419% PA

For 3 Years 0.0669% PA 1.6919% PA

For 4 years 0.0669% PA 1.9419% PA

For 5 years 0.0669% PA 2.0669% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 10 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0540% PA 0.6960% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1573% PA 0.9073% PA

For 12 Months 0.4726% PA 1.3476% PA



For 2 Years 0.4726% PA 1.8476% PA

For 3 Years 0.4726% PA 2.0976% PA

For 4 years 0.4726% PA 2.3476% PA

For 5 years 0.4726% PA 2.4726% PA

EURO VALUE 26 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3093% PA 1.0593% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2936% PA 1.0436% PA

For 12 Months 0.2293% PA 1.1043% PA



For 2 Years 0.2293% PA 1.6043% PA

For 3 Years 0.2293% PA 1.8543% PA

For 4 years 0.2293% PA 2.1043% PA

For 5 years 0.2293% PA 2.2293% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 26 10 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA



For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA

For 12 Months 0.1890% PA 0.6860% PA



For 2 Years 0.1890% PA 1.1860% PA

For 3 Years 0.1890% PA 1.4360% PA

For 4 Years 0.1890% PA 1.6860% PA

For 5 years 0.1890% PA 1.8110% PA