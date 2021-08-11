Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Aug 11 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 11-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1228% PA 0.6273% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1004% PA 0.6496% PA

For 12 months -0.0123% PA 0.8628% PA

For 2 Years -0.0123% PA 1.3628% PA

For 3 Years -0.0123% PA 1.6128% PA

For 4 years -0.0123% PA 1.8628% PA

For 5 years -0.0123% PA 1.9878% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1775% PA 0.5725% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1556% PA 0.5944% PA

For 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.8398% PA

For 2 Years 0.0353% PA 1.3398% PA

For 3 Years 0.0353% PA 1.5898% PA

For 4 years 0.0353% PA 1.8398% PA

For 5 years 0.0353% PA 1.9648% PA

EURO VALUE 11-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3083% PA 1.0583% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA

For 12 Months 0.2501% PA 1.1251% PA

For 2 Years 0.2501% PA 1.6251% PA

For 3 Years 0.2501% PA 1.8751% PA

For 4 years 0.2501% PA 2.1251% PA

For 5 years 0.2501% PA 2.2501% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 11-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1513% PA 0.5987% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1853% PA 0.5647% PA

For 12 Months -0.1965% PA 0.6785% PA

For 2 Years -0.1965% PA 1.1785% PA

For 3 Years -0.1965% PA 1.4285% PA

For 4 Years -0.1965% PA 1.6785% PA

For 5 years -0.1965% PA 1.8035% PA