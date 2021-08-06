Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Aug 06 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1283% PA 0.6218% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA

For 12 months -0.0201% PA 0.8549% PA

For 2 Years -0.0201% PA 1.3549% PA

For 3 Years -0.0201% PA 1.6049% PA

For 4 years -0.0201% PA 1.8549% PA

For 5 years -0.0201% PA 1.9799% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1760% PA 0.5740% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1596% PA 0.5904% PA

For 12 Months 0.0636% PA 0.8114% PA

For 2 Years 0.0636% PA 1.3114% PA

For 3 Years 0.0636% PA 1.5614% PA

For 4 years 0.0636% PA 1.8114% PA

For 5 years 0.0636% PA 1.9364% PA

EURO VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2839% PA 1.0339% PA

For 12 Months 0.2506% PA 1.1256% PA

For 2 Years 0.2506% PA 1.6256% PA

For 3 Years 0.2506% PA 1.8756% PA

For 4 years 0.2506% PA 2.1256% PA

For 5 years 0.2506% PA 2.2506% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 06-08-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1508% PA 0.5992% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA

For 12 Months -0.1970% PA 0.6780% PA

For 2 Years -0.1970% PA 1.1780% PA

For 3 Years -0.1970% PA 1.4280% PA

For 4 Years -0.1970% PA 1.6780% PA

For 5 years -0.1970% PA 1.8030% PA