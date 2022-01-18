Food commodities worth $2.482 billion exported in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Food group exports from the country during the first-half of current fiscal year increased by 22.28% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, different food commodities including rice, vegetables, fruits, oil seeds, meat, fish, spices and others valuing $2.482 billion were exported against the exports of $2.030 billion of the same period last year.



According to the trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, during the period under review exports of rice grew by 10.73%, fish and fish preparation 3.19%, fruits and vegetable 11.135 and 14.30% respectively.



Meanwhile the other food commodities that registered positive growth in their respective exports included tobacco 37.40%, spices 26.67%, oil seeds, nuts 325.30%, meat and meat products 1.o5%.



Besides the exports of above mentioned commodities, the country also earned $434.510 million by exporting other food items as compared to the exports of $272.550 million of same period last year, it added.



On month on month basis, the exports of food group recorded about 8.57% increase in December, 2021 as against the same month of last year, whereas food commodities valuing 535.252 million exported as against $493.004 million of the same month of last year.



On the other hand food group imports into the country also grew by 22.88% in first two-quarters of current financial year as compared with the imports of same period last year.



During the last six months food commodities worth $4.798 million were imported as compared to the imports of $3.905 billion of corresponding months of last year.



However, imports of food group on month on month basis decreased by 11.58% in December, 2021 as food items valuing $781.380 million were imported as against the imports of $885.963 million of the same month of last year.