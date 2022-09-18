Finance Minister for completing all prior actions required for WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Sunday held a meeting with Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine and Program Leader Energy WB Teuta Kacaniku, on World Bank Initiatives RISE-II and PACE-II programs here at the Finance Division.

The Finance Minister was briefed on the progress in the second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) and the second Programme for Affordable Energy (PACE-II) programs.

The meeting deliberated over the overall progress achieved so far and discussed prior actions to be met for the timely completion of these programmes.

The Finance Minister endorsed the stakeholder officials for fast-tracking the progress of all initiatives and directed for completion of all prior actions required in respect for RISE-II and PACE-II programs.

The Finance Minister thanked the World Bank team for continuous support and facilitation. Senior officers from Finance Division, Energy Division and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) attended the meeting.

RISE-II is a policy loan for budgetary support for which the government is expected to receive $450 million while the Washington based lender might approve $600 million for PACE-II progrmame for Pakistan.