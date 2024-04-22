Finance Minister advocates collaboration to boost Investment into Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb met the members of Pakistan Business Council United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday in Dubai and emphasized the importance of collaboration among industry leaders, government agencies, financial institutions, and local stakeholders.

Such partnerships are vital for facilitating trade and encouraging investment flows into Pakistan, the minister said according to press statement issued by finance ministry here.

The Minister further said that the macro-economic indicators have started showing positive trends in the country both at internal and external fronts.

He said, the ongoing structural reforms and enforcement mechanism would further set the direction of the economy in a right way.

He also applauded Pakistani businessmen based in UAE for showcasing Pakistan’s best business practices and conducive environment for forward-thinking investors especially in the area of IT, digitalization, climate change, agriculture and human capital.