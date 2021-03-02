Federal govt. transfers over Rs 822 bln to provinces in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):The federal government has transferred funds of Rs822.089 billion to provinces under National Finance Commission (NFC) Award and other law statues during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2020-21).

Out of these transfers up to November 17, 2020, an amount of Rs774.615 billion has been transferred from divisible pool, Rs42.588 billion as straight transfers and Rs4.885 billion as grants-in-aid, official sources said.

An amount of Rs384.602 billion has been transferred to Punjab, Rs213.288 billion to Sindh, Rs130.410 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs72.788 billion to Balochistan, official data revealed.

The break up figures show that the Punjab province received Rs382.988 billion from divisible pool and Rs1.614 billion from straight transfers whereas Sindh province received Rs181.723 billion from divisible pool, Rs26.679 billion from straight transfers and Rs4.885 billion as straight transfers.

Likewise, KP received Rs121.223 billion from divisible pool and Rs9.186 billion from straight transfers whereas Balochistan received Rs88.680 billion from divisible pool and Rs5.108 billion from straight transfers.

Meanwhile during the last fiscal year (2019-20), the federal government transferred Rs2,514.3 billion to provinces, out of which Rs1193.1 were transferred to Punjab province, Rs629.9 billion to Sindh, Rs399.8 billion to KP and Rs191.4 billion to Balochistan.

Out of these transfers, Rs2404.5 billion have been transferred from divisible pool, Rs93.9 as straight transfers and Rs15.9 billion as grants-in-aid.

Earlier, during the fiscal year 2018-19, the federal government transferred an amount of Rs2,411.8 billion to provinces, out of which Rs1,167.4 billion have been transferred to Punjab province, Rs613.7 billion to Sindh, Rs393 billion to KP and Rs237.6 billion to Balochistan.

Out of these transfers, Rs2,302.6 billion have been transferred from divisible pool, Rs95.1 billion from straight transfers and Rs14 billion as grants-in-aid.