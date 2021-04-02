FBR refutes news story on imposition of new taxes

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday refuted a news item published in a section of press, claiming imposition of new tax in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

A press statement issued by the board here clarified that a meeting held under the chair of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue only consulted the budget 2021-22 preparation of FBR.

“No decision or consultation whatsoever was made in the meeting with regards to imposition of any new tax in the coming budget, it said adding that the caption of the news story and related content was not correct.