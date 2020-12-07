FBR issues instructions to facilitate granting of extensions in filing of IT Returns

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday clarified that no further general extension in date would be granted to file annual Income Tax Returns after last date December 08.

While clarifying its earlier circular issued on December 4th and upon requests received from Pakistan Tax Bar, various Chambers of Commerce and Industry, trade bodies and sections of media to extend the last date for filing income tax returns, said a news release issued here by FBR.

The FBR has facilitated the taxpayers’ by issuing directions to all IR Field Formations to establish Help Desks to receive manual requests for extension in filing tax returns.

The board has further clarified that one request for extension addressed to Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue concerned could cover multiple taxpayers’ provided it contains taxpayers’ names, their CNIC/NTN and identification of jurisdiction.

The FBR has clarified that option for filing of online request would remain available.

All Chief Commissioners have been directed to grant extensions generously and submit a report on total extension requests received and granted by Chief Commissioner to FBR Headquarters by December 10, 2020.