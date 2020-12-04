FBR holds pre-bidding conference for Track, Trace System

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held pre-bidding conference for the grant of five year license for Track and Trace System of specified goods at FBR Headquarters.

The FBR held the conference for Information Technology (IT) – based solution for electronic monitoring (Track and Trace System) of specified goods i.e. Tobacco, Cement, Sugar and Fertilizer, said a press release issued by FBR here.

The conference was attended by 40 participants.

Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member (IR-Operation) and Tariq Hussain Shaikh, Project Director, (Track and Trace System) conducted the conference and explained the functions, features and purpose of implementing the Track and Trace System in Pakistan, which includes minimum human interface, preventing leakage of revenue, under reporting sales of specified goods and to ensure proper payment of duty/ taxes.

The participants showed their interest in the project and asked relevant questions.

The FBR team responded all queries in professional manner to the satisfaction of the participants, which gave more clarity and understanding about the implementation and operationalization of the Track and Trace System.

The FBR team further clarified that last date of the bids is December 19 which cannot be extended, as the Track and Trace System has been planned to be rolled out by June 30, 2021.