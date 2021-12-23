FBR engages with youth through TACS to promote education about taxation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has engaged with the youth on campus enrolled at various leading public and private universities by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) including Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

In perpetuation of FBR outreach activities for promoting tax compliance and citizenship education, FBR has engaged with the youth on campus enrolled at various leading universities by signing an MoU with Bahria University, NUST, Islamabad and Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, said a press release issued by FBR here Thursday.



FBR has also proposed to establish a vibrant students’ forum named as TACS (Tax Awareness & Compliance Society) with a view to promote education and awareness about taxation through focused group discussions, seminars, lectures and walks. Pressing the MoU in practice, FBR coordinated an interactive session hosted by School of Management Sciences at Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.



Director Media/Spokesperson FBR, Muhammad Asad Tahir addressed the students and dilated upon the scope and significance of paying taxes for the country.



He emphasized that the students are not only the custodians of the future of this country but will soon be potential taxpayers as they start their practical lives.



Hence, it is imperative that they should also become brand ambassadors of FBR and ask their immediate relations for discharging their tax liabilities so that our country becomes economically self-sufficient and is freed from the menace of heavy borrowing both national and international.



Subsequently, the students and faculty members asked some very pertinent questions about taxation which were answered and clarified by Director Media.



He removed some misconceptions about the tax administration and enlightened the audience about the latest initiatives taken by FBR in maximizing revenue collection and ensuring ease of doing business, especially those related to digital interventions.



In the end, a very interesting quiz program about taxation in Pakistan was moderated by Rashid Javaid Rana, Secretary Facilitation and Taxpayers Education, FBR in which the winning students were given away token prizes by Director Media, FBR, Assistant Professors Dr Ali Raza and Dr Waseem Abbas Shaheen from the Quaid-e-Azam University.