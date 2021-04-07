ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Wednesday asked for ensuring adequate quantum of foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine for animals, besides maintaining its smooth supply for effected areas to control any possible outbreak of disease in other parts of the country.

Chairing a meeting, which was convened after receiving complaints from farmers about the outbreak of disease in animals in some areas in the country, the minister also asked for taking all possible measures to prevent the animals from harmful impacts.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Livestock and Dairy development, Punjab Sardar Husnain Badhur Drashak, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives, Khyber Pakhtun Khwa Mohib Ullah Khan, Secretary Livestock and Dairy development Blochistan Tayyab lahri and Director General Livestock Sindh Dr Nazeer Kalhoro.

Besides, senior officer from Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Animal Husbandry Commissioner also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The meeting discussed the matter in detail, besides measures to control further spread of disease that only affects the livestock but it also put negative impact on local trade and of meat and its products exports.

Additional Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research apprised the meeting that an amount of Rs 5 billion was earmarked under Public Sector Development Program for the establishment of National Disease Surveillance and control Program, while responses teams shall be approved by provincial governments.

Once this system is in place, the disease shall be reported in real-time and responded accordingly besides meeting the information commitment under WTO’s SPS regime, he added.

In order to take immediate measure, the meeting agreed that all provincial government shell allocate adequate funds for import of quality foot and mouth disease vaccine, besides maintaining stocks subsequently to contain and control it in the respective areas of provinces.

It was also agreed that all possible control measures including vaccination, control of animal movement and improved bio-security shall be put in place on emergency basis to end the disease from outbreak area, besides appointing an officer from each provincial livestock department as focal point, who will report the incident on daily basis to Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Ministry Of National Food Security and Research for future action.