ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 13.98 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $209.868 million during July-September (2020-21) against exports of US $243.980 million during July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of 13.98 percent, SBP data revealed.

On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however grew by 11.12 percent from $77.464 million in September 2019, against the exports of $86.083 million in September 2020.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also rose by 41.09 percent during September 2020 as compared to the exports of $61.011 million in August 2020, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 10.46 percent in first three months, from US $ 5.984 billion to US $ 5.358 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at US $ 17.820 million against US $25.453 million last year, showing decline of 29.98 percent in July-September (2020-21).

On year-on year basis, the import for Afghanistan witnessed however increased by 13.93 percent from US $7.290 million in September 2019, against the imports of US $8.306 million in September 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into country also rose by 56.77 percent during September 2020, as compared to the imports of US $5.298 million during August 2020, according to the data.

The overall imports into the country witnessed decrease of 3.82 percent, from $11.032 billion to US $ 10.610 billion, according to the data.

Based on the trade figures, the trade of goods and services with Afghanistan witnessed decrease of 12 percent in surplus during July-September (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The surplus during the period under review was recorded at US $192.048 million against US $218.527 million during same period of last year, showing negative growth of 12 percent, the data revealed.