Exports increase by 35.7% to Rs2.13 trillion in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The exports from the country in the rupee term witnessed an increase of 35.77 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The exports during July-October (2022-23) were recorded at Rs. 2,131,776 million against the exports of Rs. 1,570,136 million in July-October (2021-22), showing an increase of 35.77 per cent, according to provisional data released by PBS.

On year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 24.29% and were recorded at Rs.525,831 million in October 2022, against the exports Rs.423,063 million during October, 2021

On month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 6.72 per cent in October 2022 when compared to the exports of Rs.563,714 million recorded in September, 2022.

The main commodities of exports during October, 2022 were knitwear (Rs. 86,400 million), readymade garments (Rs. 60,778 million), bed wear (Rs. 47,895 million), cotton cloth (Rs. 37,407 million), rice other than basmati (Rs.20,344 million), towels (Rs.17,553 million), madeup articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs.12,758 million), fish & fish preparations (Rs.12,057 million), rice Basmati (Rs.11,375 million) and cotton yarn (Rs.10,819 million)

On the other hand Imports during July–October, 2022 totaled Rs. 4,701,648 million as against Rs. 4,165,590 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 12.87%.

During the month of October 2022, the imports amounted to Rs. 1,039,036 million as against Rs. 1,232,299 million in September, 2022 and Rs. 1,093,545 million during October, 2021 showing a decrease of 15.68% over September, 2021 and of 4.98% over October, 2021.

The main commodities of imports during October, 2022 were petroleum products (Rs. 100,436 million), petroleum crude (Rs.82,124 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs.65,485 million), palm oil (Rs. 59,739 million), plastic materials (Rs. 47,301 million), iron & steel (Rs.38,517 million), raw cotton (Rs.29,943 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs.26,037 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs.24,058 million) and medicinal products (Rs.23,234 million).