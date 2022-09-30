Electric fans export increases 31.96% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):The export of electric fans from the country has witnessed an increase of 31.96 percent during the first two months of financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported fan worth US $5.843 million during July-August (2022-23) as compared the export of US $4.428 million during July-August (2021-22), showing a growth of 31.96 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the fan export also rose by 31.20 percent from 266 thousand to 349 thousand, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the fan export rose by 49.15 percent during the month August 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The fan exports in August 2022 were recorded at US $3.159 million against the export of $2.118 million in August 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of fan surged by 17.70 percent in August 2022 as compared the $2.684 million in July 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall merchandize imports into the country decreased by 9.25 percent during the first two months of the current fiscal year by going down from $12.152 billion last year to $11.028 billion in July-August (2022-23).

Exports from the country witnessed an increase of 3.75 percent and were recorded at $4.759 billion against the exports of $4.587 billion last year.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $6.269 billion, showing a decrease of 17.13 percent over the deficit of $7.565 billion recorded during last year, the PBS data revealed.