ECC increases limit of importing duty free cars under disabled persons’ scheme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday allowed amendment in the import of Customs Duty Free Cars under disabled persons ‘scheme and increased the limit of importing cars under the scheme.

The ECC meeting was chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Under the new amendments the income bracket of the person who is importing the vehicle is increased from the current limit of Rs. 20,000 to 100,000 to 100,000 to 200,000 per month.

The person would be allowed to import the vehicle if he/she has not imported or purchased locally assembled car during the last 10 years under the scheme provided that he/she holds NTN Certificate and files annual tax return.

The committee also approved the Incorporation of Pakistan Single Window Company under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 with its objectives as contained in the Memorandum & Articles of Association. The composition of the Board of its Directors was also approved.

ECC also gave approval for the provision of technical supplementary grant of Rs. 219.631 million for the reimbursement of the expenditure of National Coordination Committee on Covid-19 for the current financial year. Rs. 6 billion were approved for the Ministry of Railways as additional grant @ 500 million per month to defray its mandatory liabilities including pay and pensions.

Two technical supplementary grants amounting to Rs. 160 million and Rs 96 million were approved for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to carry out the “Skill for all” program and for “Mainstreaming of Religious Education and matters related to deeni Madaris” respectively.

The Publication of Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 was also approved by ECC.

A detailed discussion on the issue of wheat import was also held but could not be finalized due to the paucity of time. Chairman ECC decided that the issue being critical in nature would be further deliberated in a special meeting of the ECC to be held within the current week, the statement added.