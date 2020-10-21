ECC approves Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs17 bln

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP): Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Wednesday approved two Technical Supplementary Grants for the Ministry of Defence for Rs.17 billion during the current financial year.

The ECC which met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in chair also approved the request of the Ministry of Commerce for the inclusion of radiation apparatus in annex-B-1 of the Import Policy Order, 2020, says a press release.

On the summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production for ensuring the supply of RLNG to fulfill the requirements of two fertilizer plants namely Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer for the Rabi Season 2020-21, ECC decided that the supply of RLNG shall continue till the end of November 2020.

The three member committee, which was constituted earlier by ECC, under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries and Production and having members from ministries of Finance and National Food Security and Research shall prepare a proposal for the further operation of these plants after the said period and then bring it to the ECC for further decision.