ECC approves Rs 10 bn for procurement, logistics of flood relief items

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Wednesday approved funds of Rs.10 billion to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement and logistics of relief items for flood affected people.

Moreover the ECC has directed to the Finance Division to immediately release funds of Rs.5 billion to NDMA. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail virtually presided over the ECC meeting.

The NDMA presented a summary for allocation of funds for procurement and logistics of relief items for flood affected people and apprised about devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan.

In order to provide immediate relief to the flood affectees, NDMA started procurement on emergency basis costing Rs. 2.4 billion. Due to colossal damages, the already procured items are not sufficient viz-a-viz relief requirement in the flood affected areas.

Therefore, NDMA placed orders for procurement of more items at cumulative cost of Rs. 7.113 billion, which are being procured in emergency to provide relief to affected people. Previously, NDMA was allocated Rs. 8 billion for procurement and logistics cost of relief items to the flood affected people.

The amount was insufficient as the cost of only procurement has surpassed Rs. 9.5 billion. Besides procurement, NDMA is also undertaking logistics of all relief goods and materials provided by friendly countries.

The ECC also considered a summary of Ministry of Commerce on clearance of stuck up consignments in light of office memorandum dated 22 July, 2022, 19 August, 2022 and 23 August, 2022 issued by Ministry of Commerce. The ECC approved the proposal and directed that the consignments of previously banned items that landed in Pakistan till 18th August, 2022 may be released at the rate of surcharge.

The ECC directed Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to withdraw the summary and directed to submit a fresh summary on paracetamol and to rationalize the price and ensure its availability.

The summary presented by Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding import of Wheat through Gwadar sea port was deferred by ECC.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmmod, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA/ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani, Chairman NDMA, Chairman FBR, Federal Secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting.