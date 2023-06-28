ECC approves Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet approved “Bonded Bulk Storage Policy 2023” for petroleum products, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar tweeted here on Wednesday.

He said, it was another commitment of the government fulfilled with people of Pakistan that was made through Budget speech for the fiscal year 2023-24 on June 9 23 in National Assembly.

He said, the details would be shared by State Minister for Petroleum through presser.

