ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ), to be developed in Sindh province, would attract over $1 billion foreign direct investment besides providing over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs for locals.

The SEZ is being developed under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which the government of Sindh has already allocated 1530 acres of land in Thatta, sources in Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) said.

The sources added that the development cost of the project was estimated at $120 million.

According to the development plan, the utilities (electricity, gas etc) would be available in the Dhabeji SEZs in a couple of years and the federal government has already approved Rs 4.3 billion fund to construct a dedicated grid for the SEZ which would provide up to 250 Megawatts of electricity at zero point of the project to be completed by 2023.

Also, Rs 429 million have been approved for Sui Southern Gas Company to supply up to 15 mmcfd gas at the doorstep of the project which was scheduled to be completed by December 2021. Ten MGD water would be supplied by Sindh Government through a dedicated supply line.

The sources added that the zone was being developed under public private partnership mode through an international competitive bidding process.

The developer for this mega project would be finalized with support of National Development and Reforms Commission of China as part of the industrial cooperation phase of China Pakistan Economic Cooperation.

Dhabeji SEZ is the most viable and commercially well connected SEZ in the country. The zone would facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

The industrial clusters sectors to be set up at Dhabeji SEZ include steel foundries, automotive and auto parts, chemical and pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, textile and garments.

Moreover, a jetty to connect the zone with Port Qasim from creek side is also on cards to facilitate export-oriented industries while a dedicated railway cargo deck from the zone to ML-1 near Dhabeji junction (Mainline1) is being planned to provide direct logistical connectivity with upcountry for transportation of finished goods.