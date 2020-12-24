THE announcement of a government plan to create a new province in south Punjab has been overshadowed by widespread worries over the administration’s unclear strategy to tackle the coronavirus threat as the number of affected people continues to rise. The scheme, which was finalised at a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Wednesday, seeks to fulfil a key PTI election promise to voters from south Punjab where a new province is a popular demand. The scheme was devised after more than a year of discussions by a committee set up to advise the government on moving forward on the plan. But the blueprint remains sketchy at best. The details revealed so far show the government wants to begin by building a ‘separate’ administrative infrastructure for the proposed province by appointing an additional inspector general of police and an additional chief secretary in the first phase. These appointments are to be followed by changes in the Constitution to form a new administrative and legislative entity. This isn’t the first attempt at carving out a new province consisting of Punjab’s southern districts. The demand has existed in south Punjab — one of the country’s most impoverished and underdeveloped regions — for a long time. Both the PPP and PML-N tried in recent years to capitalise on the economic deprivation of this region, passing resolutions and bringing hurriedly drafted bills in parliament to showcase their commitment to the cause. But neither party ever organised an intra-party debate to thrash out the issue nor engaged other parties to build a broader political consensus and a workable legislative, administrative and financial framework for the proposed province. The PTI is no better than its rivals; it has shied away from initiating a wider debate on the matter within the party and avoided reaching out to the opposition parties, particularly the PML-N that wants two new provinces in south Punjab: one comprising the areas under the erstwhile Bahawalpur state and the other consisting of D.G. Khan and Multan divisions. The entire south Punjab province scheme appears to be part of the political rhetoric of the ruling party which appears clueless on how to proceed, given that it doesn’t enjoy the required two-thirds majority in parliament to get the Constitution amended. The division of a province like Punjab into two or three units is not easy. It is not only about tackling the legislative, administrative and financial aspects of the exercise, it is also a hugely sensitive issue that may have serious implications for the structure of the federation and the future relationship of the federating units with one another and the centre. Thus, the move requires the PTI to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the opposition, organise a parliamentary debate on the issue and involve the real stakeholders, ie the people of the region, before implementing the scheme.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ), to be developed in Sindh province, would attract over $1 billion foreign direct investment besides providing over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs for locals.
The SEZ is being developed under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which the government of Sindh has already allocated 1530 acres of land in Thatta, sources in Sindh Special Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) said.
The sources added that the development cost of the project was estimated at $120 million.
According to the development plan, the utilities (electricity, gas etc) would be available in the Dhabeji SEZs in a couple of years and the federal government has already approved Rs 4.3 billion fund to construct a dedicated grid for the SEZ which would provide up to 250 Megawatts of electricity at zero point of the project to be completed by 2023.
Also, Rs 429 million have been approved for Sui Southern Gas Company to supply up to 15 mmcfd gas at the doorstep of the project which was scheduled to be completed by December 2021. Ten MGD water would be supplied by Sindh Government through a dedicated supply line.
The sources added that the zone was being developed under public private partnership mode through an international competitive bidding process.
The developer for this mega project would be finalized with support of National Development and Reforms Commission of China as part of the industrial cooperation phase of China Pakistan Economic Cooperation.
Dhabeji SEZ is the most viable and commercially well connected SEZ in the country. The zone would facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.
The industrial clusters sectors to be set up at Dhabeji SEZ include steel foundries, automotive and auto parts, chemical and pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, textile and garments.
Moreover, a jetty to connect the zone with Port Qasim from creek side is also on cards to facilitate export-oriented industries while a dedicated railway cargo deck from the zone to ML-1 near Dhabeji junction (Mainline1) is being planned to provide direct logistical connectivity with upcountry for transportation of finished goods.

ALSO READ  China supports Pakistan to achieve sustainability in transportation industry

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR