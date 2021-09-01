CPI inflation remains in single digit at 8.4% in August

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation remained in single digit, witnessing an increased of 8.4 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Wednesday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in August 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 8.3% on year-on-year basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7% in the previous month and 7.1% in August 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5% in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.29% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in August 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 8.4% on year-on-year basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.0% in the previous month and 9.9% in August 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.7% in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in August 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 15.9% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.2% a month earlier and an increase of 11.7% in August 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7% in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.8% a month earlier and an increase of 0.9% in August 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis s increased by 17.1% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.3% a month earlier and an increase of 3.3% in August 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.2% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3% a month earlier and an increase of 1.3% in corresponding month i.e. August 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 6.3% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.9% in the previous month and 5.6% in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in August, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.8% in previous month, and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy increased by 6.2% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.9% in the previous month and 7.6% in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 0.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to 9.0% in the previous month and 7.0% in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to 8.4% in the previous month and by 9.3% in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.