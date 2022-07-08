Country’s economy to revive in six months: Ahsan Iqbal

JHELUM, Jul 8 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that Pakistan’s economy would stand on strong footing in just six to seven months due to the tough decision being taken by the coalition government.

Addressing media here, the minister said that Imran Khan, who had not any experience of even running a union council was given the prime ministership.

The former prime minister played havoc with the national economy and put the country’s economy on the verge of default, Ahsan Iqbal said adding that Imran Khan purposely did that because he knew his government would not survive for long.

He said the previous government initiated several mega development projects but could not allocate sufficient funds. When the previous government realized that their government could not survive, it stopped funding the projects.

However, he said that the PML-N was committed to completing all such incomplete development projects and would release the required funds on time.

He said Imran Khan’s government did the worst corruption in the history of Pakistan.

Today it is on record that a woman and the NAB chairman were blackmailed by the PTI government and in return, all the cases of the cabinet members in NAB were closed down, he added.

Had it not happened, more than half of the cabinet members of the previous government would be in jail today.

On the other hand, Ahsan Iqbal said we were made involved in false cases in NAB which were later proven wrong.

He said Imran Khan was facing humiliation today due to his wrong dong during his around four year’s tenure.

The minister symbolized the PML-N as the mother of the country who would never let it down.

He said even the incumbent government put its politic at risk by taking the toughest decisions to prevent the country’s economy from falling into default.

He hoped that due to these decisions, the country’s economy would stand on strong footing again within six to seven months. Once the country’s economy is revived, people would start getting maximum employment opportunities.

He said the PML-N government in Punjab has also started taking decisions for the betterment of the people such as giving relief to the electricity consumers of under 100 units per month.

In six months, he said the PML-N government would show a clear difference in development in sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure in all districts across the province.

Similarly, he said the CPEC project was the project of Pakistan’s survival but the Imran Khan government put this project of national interest on the least priority.

He said the PML-N government would win the next general election on the basis of its one year’s performance.