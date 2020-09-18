China to assist Pakistan in developing dates processing plants, onion cold storages in Southern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday had a farewell meeting with outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing and appreciated his contributions for fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

It was also decided that China will assist in developing dates processing plants and onion cold storages in Southern Balochistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam acknowledged the existence of expanding friendly relations between the two countries and reiterate the importance of Pakistan attaches to its relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Federal Minister stated that the high level visits from both sides have opened up new horizons for our bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of agriculture by signing MoUs and Agreements.

He mention that the remarkable contribution of Yao Jing for the growth of bilateral cooperation in all spheres has further strengthened our brotherly relations.

He appreciated ambassador’s efforts to push bilateral cooperation within economic framework under the China – Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He mentioned Yao Jing’s substantial contribution for the growth of bilateral cooperation particularly in the field of agriculture.

Syed Fakhar Imam acknowledged his efforts to appoint an Agricultural Counselor in the Chinese Embassy, which has helped in effective coordination in all areas of agricultural cooperation.

He appreciate out going ambassador interest and persistent help in Pakistan’s efforts to fight against locust and COVID-19.

He mentioned that CPEC will go a long way to further strengthen relations as well as development of Agriculture and live stock sector in Pakistan.

The ambassador induced his side for a working level meeting between the two sides to kick start process for the JWG.

Accordingly, a working level delegation of Pakistan led by Senior Joint Secretary visited Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Affairs (China) in July 2019, he added.

Imam said that first China-Pakistan Agricultural Cooperation forum provided a platform for B-2-B interaction with participation of leading business enterprises from both sides and conclusion of private sector related MoUs.

The Minister said that Chinese Embassy is also continuously following this with their authorities for its early finalization.

The ambassador and Dr. Gu Wenliang followed up with their side for the visit of the Chinese Quarantine inspectors to meat processing units and to grant market access to Pakistani cherry, potato and onion.