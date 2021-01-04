China remains top importer, traded products over $4523 mln in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP): China topped the list of countries from where Pakistan imported different products during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2020-21), followed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore.

The total imports from China during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $4523.671 million against the $4025.183 million during July-November (2019-20), showing an increase of 12.38 percent during the period, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UAE, where from Pakistan imported goods worth $2709.681 million against the imports of $3070.454 million last year, showing negative growth of 11.74 percent.

Singapore was the at third top country from where Pakistan imported products worth $1112.755 million against the imports of $917.708 million last year, showing growth of 21.25 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani imports from Saudi Arabia stood at $802.496 million against $622.855 million during last year, showing growth of 28.84 percent while the imports from United State of America (USA) were recorded at $793.269 million against $729.116 million last year, showing increase of 8.79 percent, the data revealed.

The imports from Malaysia were recorded at $447.679 million against $392.199 million where as the imports from Kuwait were recorded at $439.430 million against $450.460 million last year.

During July-November, the imports from South Korea were recorded at $436.964 million against $290.545 million whereas the imports from Indonesia at $409.550 million against $425.935 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Japan were recorded at $407.361 million against $510.999 million where as the imports from Switzerland stood at $391.800 million against $225.357 million.

Similarly, the imports from Germany during the period under review were recorded at $389.302 million against $389.059 million while the imports from Thailand stood at $325.417 million against $335.100 million.

Pakistan’s imports from Qatar were recorded at $313.609 million during the current fiscal year compared to $794.654 million last year, whereas the imports from Uk stood at $304.800 million against $297.747 million.