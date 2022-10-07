Chairman FBR holds E-Kachehri as part of FBR’s facilitation drive

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad held an E-Kachehri at FBR (HQs) on Friday as part of FBR’s drive to facilitate taxpayers in tax compliance and to address their concerns.

During this interactive session, Chairman FBR directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their issues and grievances, said a press release issued here .

The Chairman issued on-spot directions to relevant offices to resolve legitimate issues of the taxpayers at the earliest. He also advised the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and Collectorate of Customs to seek clarification on matters of taxation and also for prompt redressal of their grievances.

He appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered for formulation of tax policies and initiatives for taxpayers’ facilitation. He reaffirmed that FBR was making all-out efforts to facilitate the taxpayers, by all means possible.

The commencement of E-Kachehri by Chairman FBR will not only contribute significantly to the timely redressal of the grievances of taxpayers but it will also keep a strong check on the performance of the field formations.

It is pertinent to mention that Chairman FBR has already instructed all field formations to resolve the genuine issues of taxpayers and made it clear that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.