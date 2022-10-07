Ceremony held in connection with World Cotton Day

MULTAN, Oct 07 (APP):Central Cotton Research Institute Multan organized a ceremony in connection with the World Cotton Day here on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur said that the government attached great importance to cotton and was working diligently to make the crop profitable and facilitate farmers.

He said government was following a comprehensive plan to reduce the production cost of cotton and increase per acre yield adding that the government would ensure the availability of funds for institutes for cotton research and development.

Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood said the organization was developing varieties keeping in view the demand of the textile sector.

The DG termed cotton as jugular vein of country’s economy and added that they were going to reduce the cotton production cost.

In addition, he said in order to deal with the future challenges, the government should remove the financial difficulties of the research institutes so that agronomists could provide farmers with the best varieties against climate change and cotton pests.

Former Chairman Pakistan Cotton Growers Association (PCGA) Sohail Haral said modern technology should be acquired to enhance the crop.

Punjab Cotton Research and Development Board Chairman Muhammad Bilal said the government should establish cotton research institutes and restore the frozen funds of the research institutes which were facing financial difficulties.

He further said the government should ban the import of duty free cotton and save its farmers from loss and reduce the production cost of cotton.

CCRI Head of Entomology Dept Dr. Rabia Saeed informed the participants in detail about the eradication of cotton pink boll-worm.

Private sector representatives Jawad Mushtaq, Muhammad Adnan, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Abdullah and Shahzad Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier,an awareness walk was also organized and stalls were set up by various companies.