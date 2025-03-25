28.2 C
CCoP approves fast-tracked plan for PIA privatization

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) on Tuesday approved a fast-tracked plan for the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL), including the divestment of 51-100% share capital together with management control.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Committee, a press statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

The deputy PM emphasized the government’s commitment to PIACL’s privatisation to unlock its full potential and reduce financial burden on the national exchequer.

