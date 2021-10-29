CCOE expresses satisfaction over reduced accumulation of circular debt

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) reviewed on Friday the Circular Debt Report September 2021 submitted by the Power Division and appreciated the reduced accumulation of circular debt.

The meeting of the CCOE was held under the Chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here.

The Petroleum Division presented a report on the development of strategic petroleum reserves. It was informed at the meeting that a working group comprising OGDCL, PSO, PEPCO, PARCO, TPPL and PRL was constituted to develop a concept paper and study the strategic reserve requirement in the country.

This working group has completed the initial assessment and a detailed feasibility study is being planned based on the recommendations of the working group. It was informed that the Maritime Ministry also developed a proposal on this.

Therefore, the CCoE was directed to constitute a committee under OGRA with the Maritime Ministry and Petroleum Division as members for finalizing the proposal and reviewing the detailed framework for the establishment of strategic petroleum reserves.

CCoE also considered the summary presented by Power Division on standard security agreements for small Hydropower projects (up to 50MW) under the Power Generation Policy 2015.

It was informed that the policy envisaged the development of large as well as small Hydel projects (SHPPs). CCoE agreed with the framework for the ongoing and committed power projects. For small dams, the CCoE said that they have already directed and approved the policy for the creation of a market-based system so that the risk and liability do not rest with the taxpayer of Pakistan.

These guidelines include the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) and “Wheeling Policy” which have both been designed for this very purpose. It was further directed that this policy framework for small dams should be consistent with the overall policy direction.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, SAPM on CPEC and representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.