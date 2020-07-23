Zhejiang Export Online Fair for Pakistan to boost CPhI trade

BEIJING, July 23 (APP):Over 50 Chemical Pharmaceutical Ingredient (CPhI) enterprises from China’s Zhejiang province attended the 2020 Zhejiang Export Online Fair for Pakistan held in Hangzhou.

According to Han Jie, the Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province, the online fair aims to build a bridge to cement CPhI trade between Pakistan and China’s Zhejiang province, as the latter is a main exporter of medicine material, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Hussain Haider, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai, said that China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner. Pakistan’s pharmaceutical market and sector offer huge potential for both trade and investment. This fair is just an opportunity to turn that possibility into a reality.

The consul general also noted that Pakistan is building nine Special Economic Zones across the country, under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chinese enterprises are welcomed to invest in Pakistan and get benefits from the government’s incentives policies. Pakistan and China will further strengthen cooperation and economic and trade relations, he added.

Hussain Haider expressed the hope that the trade relations between all weather friends and strategic cooperative partners, Pakistan-China will reach a new level.