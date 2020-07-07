USA, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani exports: SBP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the eleven months of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-May (2019-20) were recorded at US $ 3588.819 million against the exports of US $ 3727.390 million during July-May (2018-19), showing negative growth of 3.71 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $ 1535.454 million against the exports of $1701.506 million last year, showing decrease of 9.75 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 1491.000 million during this year against the exports of US $ 1622.887 million during last year, showing decrease of 8.12 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $ 1463.276 million against $ 1250.515 million during last year, showing increase of 17.01 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $ 1191.297 million against US $ 1210.943 million last year, the data revealed.

During the eleven months, the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 825.663 million against US $ 1101.459 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 906.558 million against US $886.469 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 806.443 million against US $ 857.290 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at US $ 690.365 million against US $ 734.932 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at US $ 632.888 million against US $ 690.772 million while the exports to France stood at US$ 395.755 million against US $ 412.001 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at US $ 158.866 million during the current financial year compared to US $ 252.499 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at US $ 250.207 million against US $265.638 million, to Saudi Arabia US $ 418.295 million against US $ 305.007 million whereas the exports to India stood at US $ 25.009 million during the financial year against US $ 307.307 million during last year.