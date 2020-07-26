IT exports remittances surge 23.71 percent

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan’s information technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services have surged by a staggering 23.71% to US $1.230 billion in the Financial Year 2019-20 in comparison to US $994.848 million during the same period last year 2018-19.

According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, IT Industry has been a star in Pakistan’s economy and has achieved positive year on year growth as a result of strong government support, skilled entrepreneurs and a talented workforce.

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has directed Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to take every possible step for achieving target of IT exports remittances.

He said under Prime Minister’s vision of digital Pakistan it is vital to take forward all the matters related to information technology and connect the youth especially students to digital world.

He said that Ministry of IT is playing important role regarding coping the Covid-19 pandemic through information technology, adding that Coronavirus cases are now declining in the country.