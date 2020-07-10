Asad umar reviews monitoring, evaluation system of planning ministry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting to review Monitoring and Evaluation System of Ministry of the ministry here on Friday.

Members of Planning Commission advisory committee, MNA Najeeb Haroon, Chief of HUBCO Khalid Mansoor and Chairman Pakistan Software House association Syed Ahmad and senior officials of the ministry participated in the meeting.

Asad Umar said that project Monitoring and Evaluation System (PMES) needs to be strengthened to provide real time update on the progress of the projects, for timely and evidence based decision-making.

He directed the monitoring and evaluation wing of the Ministry to utilize the expertise of members of advisory committee to implement a system that is modern, professional and according to the best global practices

It may be recalled that upon the directions of the Prime Minister, the PM Inspection Commission had carried out a review of PSDP.

The Commission shared its findings with Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, based on their finding and recommendations, the Minister directed the ministry to revamp its monitoring mechanism to make it more effective.

Advice is also being sought from members of Planning Commission Advisory Committee in this regard.