Bulls rule PSX as index gains 549 points more

ISLAMABAD, OCT 6 (APP): The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday gaining 549.15 points, a positive change of 1.32 percent, closing at 42,160.57 against 41,611.42 points on the last working day.

A total of 442,582,933 shares were traded during the day compared to 635,590,113 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.13.714 billion against Rs.10.525 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 373 companies transacted their shares in the stock market as 206 of them recorded gain and 136 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 116,859,500 shares at Rs1.59 per share, TLP Properties with 29,829,261 at Rs22.12 and TRG Pak Ltd with 23,599,180 at Rs.147.40 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.50 per share price, closing at Rs5,750 whereas the runner up was Reliance Cotton with Rs.32.05 rise in per share price to Rs.460.01.

Sapphire Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.86 per share closing at Rs.1,063 followed by Pak Services with Rs.76.81 decline to close at Rs.947.31.