ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 976.01 points, with positive change of 2.18 per cent, closing at 45,682.77 points against 44,706.76 points on the last working day.

A total of 409,086,956 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 240,487,562 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.971 billion against Rs11.784 billion the previous day.

As many as 397 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 211 of them recorded gain and 170 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Telecard Limited with a volume of 55,047,000 shares and price per share of Rs16.02, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 53,626,309 and price per share of Rs176.17 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 26,430,060 and price per share of Rs30.87.

Abbott Lab XD witnessed maximum increase of Rs48.96 per share, closing at Rs779.98 followed by Nestle Pakistan XD, share prices of which increased by Rs40, closing at Rs5750.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs71.36 per share, closing at Rs898.63 whereas Mehmood Tex was runner up with the decrease of Rs35.08 per share, closing at Rs455.