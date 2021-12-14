BOI, Pakistan embassy in US to organize webinar on investment

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan in United States (US) is organizing a high level online investment seminar titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Pakistan’ December 16,2021.



The webinar aimed to apprise the potential investors based in USA on the abundant investment opportunities available in Pakistan, said a press release issued by BOI here on Tuesday.



The discussion will specifically focus on the priority sectors which offer special incentives.

These sectors include Information Technology/IT enabled services, Auto, construction, housing, tourism & hospitality, food and agriculture, health, e-commerce, alternate energy and Special Economic Zones (SEZs).



Secretary BOI, Ms. Fareena Mazhar, Minister of State and Chairman BOI Mr. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan and Pakistan’s ambassador to USA Dr. Asad Majeed Khan will address the audience via this online platform and sensitize them about Pakistan’s conducive business environment.



Sector specific experts from related departments will then highlight the sector related policies and incentives in detail.



Ministry of Information Technology Telecommunication (MOIT), Engineering Development Board (EDB), Pakistan Tourism Development corporation (PTDC), Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA), Ministry of National Food Security & Research, National University of Science & Technology (NUST) etc.

will be delivering presentations on the business climate and investment opportunities.

For participation in the session, registration is open through the following link: https://invest.gov.pk/event