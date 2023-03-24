Bank of AJK provides loans over Rs 311 million to its clients

MUZAFFARABAD, Mar 24 (APP):The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has provided loans worth more than Rs 311 million to the state customers under the special loan scheme “Gold Loan”.

With the lowest markup rate, easy terms, and fastest processing, a large number of people are benefiting from the ‘Gold Loan scheme’, said a press release on Friday.

The details regarding the gold loan scheme is that any account holder of Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir can benefit from this scheme while this bank is the only financial institution in the region which is providing loan facilities to customers against gold at the lowest markup rate and very easy terms in the market.

Under the slogan “Gold is also safe, needs to be fulfilled”, the bank gives loans against the gold to deserving customers with the fastest processing from which a large number of needy people are benefiting.

The loan limit has been increased from Rs.500,000 to Rs.1000,000, so that more and more customers can benefit from it.

The customers can access loan schemes under the category of advance salary loan, housing finance, personal loan, car financing, motorcycle loan, home appliances, SME, micro, commercial, tourism development and health care, aiming to accelerating the social and economic development of the region.

Besides, under the supervision and guidance of CEO Khawar Saeed, the bank is surpassing its business goals with the efforts and team work of the staff and the support of the customers, it added.