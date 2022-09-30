Bakhtawri takes oath as President CCCI for Year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Prominent businessman and industrialist Waqar Zafar Bakhtawri took oath of President Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for the year 2022-23.

The newly elected President CCCI addressing at his oath-taking ceremony expressed the resolve that he would fulfill his vision to make the Chamber one of the most advanced industrial hubs in the country.

He said commercial and economic development was not possible without being connected with the modern global supply chain, therefore he would make the business community of Chakwal a major player in the global market by connecting the business community of the area to the global supply chain, keeping in view the modern industrial and commercial principles.

The oath taking ceremony was attended among others by Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Mohamed Karmoune, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Dean of Africa, Abioye Mohammed Bello, high commissioner of Nigeria, Yerzhan Kistafin the ambassador of Kazakhstan, Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethipoia, Tapas Adhikari Ambassador of Nepal, Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal and business leaders from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

President CCCI said CCCI was playing an important role in the development of trade and industrial activities in the region, besides promoting exports.

Bakhtawri said the promotion of business, trade and investment will ultimately ensure political and economic stability in the country.

He stressed upon maintaining cordial relations with the rest of the world adding that better cooperation between business community members and the diplomatic community should be enhanced.

President CCCI said currently Pakistan was passing through economic crisis however this challenge could be addressed through more development activities.

Terming the business and industrial sectors as the backbone of economy he said a country grows when the industry grows, consequently, the government should take every possible step to promote business and industry by setting up new industrial estates and economic zones.

Bakhtawri said Chakwal has immense potential for tourism as it has Katas Raj Temples, Kalar Kahar and a number of beautiful lakes and small dams. There are unlimited tourism opportunities which need to be developed, he added.

He assured that the Chakwal Chamber would cooperate with other chambers in preparation of proposals for taxation matters, budgetary recommendations and other national policies Chakwal chambers will also evolve a unified strategy on the issues of traders, which will help to run their businesses in a smooth manner.

In his vote of thanks, he said, “I would like to especially thank the high commissioners and ambassador who drive long to attend this oath taking event”.

He also paid tribute to the business community of Chakwal specially Qazi Muhammad Akber , khawaj Arif ,khurram Kamran and shahzad Sadaat for showing their confidence on me and electing me as President of Chakwal CCCI.

Addressing the event, Vice President FCCI Qazi M. Akbar said that Chakwal Chamber has a great potential in terms of trade and industry. There is a dire need for an industrial estate here and there are immense opportunities for tourism here.

Meanwhile, ambassador and high commissioners expressed their opinion and said they would take concrete steps to connect Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry with their domestic markets.