Bahawalpur to have cotton on 0.6 mln acres

BAHAWALPUR, May 24 (APP):The Agriculture Department has set a target of sowing cotton on over 0.6 million acres of land in the Bahawalpur region.

Agriculture Department (Extension), Government of Punjab has organized a seminar in Ahmadpur East to highlight the importance of cotton.

According to a press release issued here, addressing the seminar, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department (Extension), Hafiz Muhammad Shafeeq has urged cotton growers to sow cotton before 30th May 2024.

He said that a campaign was underway to convince farmers to sow cotton at maximum level saying cotton was considered as white gold and cash crop.

He also emphasized the need to irrigate standing crops timely in view of a current heat wave.