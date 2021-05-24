ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday inaugurate various development projects in different districts of Sindh.

“While announcing Sindh package last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to start work on the package within a month,” he said in his tweet adding “Today the promise is being fulfilled.

The minister added that development schemes which were inaugurated today include gas, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and internet in various areas of the province.