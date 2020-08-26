Asad Umar directs for provision of telecom, broadband facilities in Southern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to work for provision of telecom, broadband facilities in Southern Balochistan.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss various proposals for development of Southern Balochistan.

He urged the officials to device a comprehensive plan within a months time for consideration and approval.

Secretaries of National Food Security, Communication and Information Technology briefed the Minister on the projects under implementation in the area as well as proposals relating to potential projects in agriculture and allied services for the area. The Minister was informed that road connectivity has been substantially improved and the on-going road sector projects will further improve.

Minister said that while road connectivity has improved, it is important to focus on other aspects such as telecom facilities and broadband services.