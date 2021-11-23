7th session of Pak-Russia intergovernmental commission begins Nov 24

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): The 7th Session of Pak-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation would be held on November 24-26 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

A high-level delegation led by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan will be participating in the session, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Russian side will be headed by the Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolay Shulginov.

Within the IGC’s framework, a number of Joint Working Groups will discuss the ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of mutual interest. Following the IGC, a Joint Statement will be issued.

The Pakistani delegation also includes representatives of Ministries of Energy, Commerce, Railways, Education, Food Security, Federal Board of Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Official from Water Resources, Civil Aviation, State Bank of Pakistan, SNGPL and Marri Petorolum will also join the IGC via video link.