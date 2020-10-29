Business News Pakistan

ECC in principle approves tax relief for telecom sector

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved in principle the proposal aimed at facilitating the telecom sector by the waiver of certain taxes. “In order to facilitate the Telecom...
TCP imports sugar at most competitive rates: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Federal Ministries of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said Wednesday that Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had imported sugar at the most competitive rates from the international market without any involvement...
Exports of sports goods fall 11.84% in Q1

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 11.84 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year (2020-21) against the exports of corresponding period...
Exports to Afghanistan decrease 13.98% in Q1

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 13.98 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of...
ECC proposes Rs1600 per 40kg wheat support price

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday decided to propose to the cabinet Rs 1600 as minimum support price (MSP) per 40 kilogram for the upcoming wheat crop 2020-2021. The...
Mega development package to be worked out soon: Asad Umar

HYDERABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said a mega development package for the city on the lines of the Karachi package would be worked out soon. "We...
FATF acknowledges progress made by Pakistan on action plan items ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), after reviewing Pakistan’s progress on action plan in its Plenary meeting held on Friday (October 23), acknowledged that Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now “largely addressed” 21 of the 27 action items. According to a press statement issued here by the Finance Ministry, the FATF took note of the significant progress made by Pakistan on a number of action plan items. Recognizing Pakistan’s sustained and irreversible efforts on implementation of FATF Action Plan, the FATF has upgraded overall 9 Action Plan items in its October 2020 Plenary. There is no item remaining in the incomplete category, the statement said and mentioned that prior to this plenary, Pakistan had addressed 14 out of 27 items and now FATF reviewed compliance of remaining 13 Action Plan Items during current plenary. The action plan items that have been addressed by Pakistan include highly important areas of Financial Sector, illegal Hawala/Hundi, cross-border currency regime, international cooperation in terrorist financing cases, amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act, implementation of targeted financial sanctions by financial institutions, applying sanctions for AML/CFT violations, and controlling facilities and services owned or controlled by designated persons and entities. This is indicative of the confidence of FATF on the efforts of Pakistani government, the statement added. However, in view of the 6 items in “Partially Addressed” category, the plenary meeting decided to maintain status quo with respect to classification of Pakistan, for the time being. Considerable work has already been carried-out on these six items and Pakistan should continue to make efforts to complete the remaining items in line with its strategy by February 2021, it said adding FATF would undertake the next review of Pakistan’s Progress in February 2021. The Plenary meetings of FATF were held virtually from October 18,2020 to October 23,2020, where its members discussed a variety of topics including Pakistan’s progress. The Pakistan team, led by Federal Minister of Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar, attended these virtual meetings. Pakistan presented its case in an effective manner and also reaffirmed its political commitment to continue with the efforts to complete the Action Plan.

World Bank approves $304 mln to support public resource management in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $304 million in financing for Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program (PRIDE) on Friday. The program supports efficiencies in public resource management...
World Bank to support Pakistan through IDA during COVID crisis

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The World Bank has appreciated Pakistan government's reform agenda in various sectors and reiterated commitment to support Pakistan through International Development Association (IDA) 2020 during COVID-19 crisis. The commitment was made during...
Report of giving immunity to CPEC Authority Chairman from NAB investigation is misleading: Planning...

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): The government Thursday termed the reports of giving immunity to Chairman CPEC Authority from investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as misleading. "It has been reported in certain sections of press...
