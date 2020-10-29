ECC in principle approves tax relief for telecom sector
ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved in principle the proposal aimed at facilitating the telecom sector by the waiver of certain taxes. “In order to facilitate the Telecom...
TCP imports sugar at most competitive rates: Hammad Azhar
ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Federal Ministries of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said Wednesday that Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had imported sugar at the most competitive rates from the international market without any involvement...
Exports of sports goods fall 11.84% in Q1
ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 11.84 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of the ongoing financial year (2020-21) against the exports of corresponding period...
Exports to Afghanistan decrease 13.98% in Q1
ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Afghanistan witnessed a decrease of 13.98 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of...
ECC proposes Rs1600 per 40kg wheat support price
ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Monday decided to propose to the cabinet Rs 1600 as minimum support price (MSP) per 40 kilogram for the upcoming wheat crop 2020-2021. The...
Mega development package to be worked out soon: Asad Umar
HYDERABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said a mega development package for the city on the lines of the Karachi package would be worked out soon. "We...
FATF acknowledges progress made by Pakistan on action plan items
ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), after reviewing Pakistan’s progress on action plan in its Plenary meeting held on Friday (October 23), acknowledged that Pakistan has made progress across all...
World Bank approves $304 mln to support public resource management in Punjab
ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved $304 million in financing for Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program (PRIDE) on Friday. The program supports efficiencies in public resource management...
World Bank to support Pakistan through IDA during COVID crisis
ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The World Bank has appreciated Pakistan government's reform agenda in various sectors and reiterated commitment to support Pakistan through International Development Association (IDA) 2020 during COVID-19 crisis. The commitment was made during...
Report of giving immunity to CPEC Authority Chairman from NAB investigation is misleading: Planning...
ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): The government Thursday termed the reports of giving immunity to Chairman CPEC Authority from investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as misleading. "It has been reported in certain sections of press...