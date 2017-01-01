Trending Now
Prime Minister strongly condemns Istanbul terror attack
ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack at Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s eve. The Prime Minister...
SBP Governor calls on Finance Minister
ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra called on Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday and briefed him...
Film “Shor Sharaba” to be released in next year
LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Film Producer Sohail Khan has said three new singers for his film “Shor Sharaba” have been engaed as music plays a...
PAF White lifts CAS Polo Cup
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) White won the 25th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Polo Cup 2016 by defeating PAF Blue at...
New UN chief Guterres pledges to make 2017 ‘a year for...
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 1 (APP): As he took up his functions as the ninth head of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres pledged to...
Senate body recommends Rs 500 mln annual budget for Lok Virsa
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Friday recommended annual budget of Lok Virsa should be increased to Rs 500...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Mushahid lauds JCC decisions, terms Balochistan Pakistan’s future
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Chairman Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Friday said that Balochistan was the future of Pakistan...
JCC expresses satisfaction over progress on projects under CPEC
BEIJING, Dec 29 (APP): The Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved on projects relating...
Historic CPEC Project puts country on road to progress, prosperity: CM
LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said work continuing speedily on power projects was unprecedented. “Energy projects will start...
Gwadar master city plan to bring economic stability: Ahsan
Beijing, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that master city plan and other developmental projects would...
JCC approves scores of mega projects for Khyber Pakthukhwa, CM expresses satisfaction over Beijing...
PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP): The Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing today approved in principle three mega development projects for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
