Saturday, February 4, 2017

Dar chairs meeting on matters related to Debt Policy Coordination Office

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Debt Policy Coordination Office here at the Ministry...

Dar reviews progress on various programs of ministry

SBP Governor directs Banks to improve regional, sectoral allocation of agri credit

Strong need to promulgate 32 year old Companies Bill: Dar

Meeting held to discuss various reforms for quality audit

Syed Noor supports right of self-determination in Kashmir

LAHORE, Feb 1 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Syed Noor has said that implementation of long standing resolutions of UNO on Kashmir is the solution...

Lok Virsa to screen classic film “Daman Aur Chingari”

Nadeem for films shooting in country

Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” screened at Lok Virsa

Third Death Anniversary of Prof. Laeeq Ahmed to be observed on Friday

Inzaman calls for evolving a policy to give send off players...

LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP): Chairman National selection committee, Inzamam ul Haq has called for evolving a policy to give respectable send off to star players...

Pakistan qualifies for semifinal of T 20 Blind World Cup

Participation in PSL to decide my future in the game, Misbah

IOC intervenes to resolve PHF, HI conflict

Zaka slams PCB round table conference, urges solid steps

Govt committed to developing quality human resource for Knowledge economy: Ahsan...

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Professor Dr. Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government was committed to developing...

Global food prices up in January; cereal prices keep rising despite improved supplies...

Days of Daesh in Iraq are numbered, says UN envoy

250,000 women die of cervical cancer yearly: WHO

Resolution of conflicts in Kashmir, other Muslim areas, must to end terrorism: Ahsan...

Rich tribute paid to Intizar Hussain

LAHORE, Feb 2 (APP): Prime Minister’s Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that literature was not fading as people had...

Iran artists enthralls audience at Lok Virsa

PNCA organises an evening of classical dance

PAL weekly book Bazaar from Friday

Famous columnist Ata ul Haq Qasmi turns 74

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

CPEC Cultural Caravan to travel from China to Gwadar, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan being arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will travel from China to...

CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbors: Info Minister

GILGIT, Feb 1 (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life...

CPEC to provide job opportunities to over 700,000 people: Zubair Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Member Development and Communication, of Planning Commission, Dr.Zubair Iqbal Ghauri Tuesday said that CPEC project would provide employment opportunity to over...

Criticism on CPEC tantamount to obstruct development proccess in country: CM Spl Assistant

ASTORE, Jan 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit- Baltistan, Abid Baig said here Monday that criticism on China- Pakistan Economic Corridore...

180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW) power generation project was approved under...

