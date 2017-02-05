Trending Now
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan, AJK
ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Sunday across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with the pledge to seek a resolution of the...
Finance Minister reviews progress on LNG Power Plants
ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to review the progress on the...
Producer, director Dilgeet Mirza passes away in USA
LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Senior film producer, director and actor Dilgeet Mirza who died yesterday was laid to rest in the United States on Sunday. His...
Foreign skiers term Malam Jabba a high standard slope
ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The winners of CAS Karakorum Ski Championship and Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup have said that the slope at the scenic...
CPEC project to contribute to regional peace, prosperity through economic development
WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Prof Ahsan Iqbal told a leading US based think tank gathering in Washington that...
Bano Qudsia laid to rest
LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Famous novelist, playwright and short story writer Bano Qudsia who died yesterday was buried at Model Town graveyard here on Sunday. A...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
CPEC Cultural Caravan to travel from China to Gwadar, Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan being arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will travel from China to...
CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbors: Info Minister
GILGIT, Feb 1 (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life...
CPEC to provide job opportunities to over 700,000 people: Zubair Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Member Development and Communication, of Planning Commission, Dr.Zubair Iqbal Ghauri Tuesday said that CPEC project would provide employment opportunity to over...
Criticism on CPEC tantamount to obstruct development proccess in country: CM Spl Assistant
ASTORE, Jan 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit- Baltistan, Abid Baig said here Monday that criticism on China- Pakistan Economic Corridore...
