Monday, January 16, 2017

National News

PM does not seek any immunity from court in Panama Papers...

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr. Musaddiq Malik and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s lawmaker, Daniyal Aziz Monday said it was a...

Pakistan accords importance to its relations with US to counter terrorism: Bajwa

Imran contesting case outside court, will get nothing but disappointment: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Imran do not have any evidence regarding Panama case: Danyal

Pak armed forces to fully respond in case of any surgical strikes: Asif

Business

Pakistan ahead of India in inclusive development index: WEF Report

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan has been ranked 52nd, ahead from India (60th), among 79 developing economies in the inclusive development index, according to...

Govt charging zero sales tax on Light Diesel, Kerosene oil: Dar

Pakistan committed to root out terrorism; Dar informs US General

MNFS&R asked to ensure uninterrupted fertilizer supplies to farmers

OGDCL all set to inject 100 mmscfd gas, 400 mt LPG, 4,000 bpd oil...

Showbiz

‘Amber’ Urdu film to be screened on Jan 21

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would screen an Urdu film ‘Amber’ on January 21. Amber was a...

Qul of Rukhsana Noor held

Lok Virsa to screen first Korean film on Jan 17

Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali nominated for Indian film fair award

Artistes blame Indian govt for Om Puri’s death

Sports

Hockey trials on Jan 22

LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) camp for the national senior team is in progress at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi. “As...

Malaysian cricket team officials term Pakistan a safe country

Peshawar, DIK, Bannu & Mardan enter into KP Inter-District U-16 Hockey Championship semi-finals

Kohat beats Peshawar by 6 wickets in KP Master Senior Cricket

U-16 Advanced cricket Coaching Program

Global

PM arrives in Switzerland to participate in World Economic Forum

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Monday to participate in the 47th World Economic Forum’s annual meeting aimed...

Trump raises record $90 million for inauguration: US media

American Kashmiris pin hope on Trump for Kashmir resolution

Number of unaccompanied children arriving by sea to Italy doubles in 2016

Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Trump administration: Ambassador Jilani

Culture & Heritage

Kalaam-e-Jigar Murad Abadi” published

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a new Urdu book titled "Kalaam-e-Jigar Murad Abadi" containing 240 pages with a tag price of...

Thailand to provide assistance for restoration of Ghandhara Archelogical sites

PNCA to organize musical evening “Bathak”

Lok Virsa produces first TV programme “The Folk Beats”

3-Day `National Calligraphy Exhibition’ to start from Jan 24

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Nine SEZs to be established under CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Minister for Planing Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be established in all four...

Committee on CPEC to briefed by Minister Planning, Development

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday will be briefed by Minister for Planning, Development...

CPEC will push country towards development: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will push Pakistan towards development. Talking...

China expresses satisfaction on security of CPEC

RAWALPINDI, Jan 13 (APP): China on Friday expressed satisfaction on the arrangements for the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This was formally conveyed by...

CPEC to revolutionize economy, development of Hazara: Sardar Orangzeb

ABBOTTABAD, Jan 13 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and it would revolutionize economy and development of Hazara division. This was stated by...

