Monday, January 30, 2017

National News

Imran’s claim of bankruptcy shows his enmity to Pakistan: Marriyum

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday that Pakistan would continue its march towards progress and prosperity...

Visit of President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas to Pakistan

Uploader -
0

Huge cache of lethal arms recovered from remote location in Balochistan

Uploader -
0

Country ,aking progress under PM’s leadership: Kirmani

Uploader -
0

Govt focusses on entertainment industry’s revival: Marriyum

Uploader -
0

Business

SBP, WB ink agreement on technical cooperation

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the World Bank (WB) have inked an agreement on technical cooperation for achieving the strategic...

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 5.75%

Uploader -
0

Dar reviews actions on AML/CFT framework

Uploader -
0

CCoP approves divestment of 18.3% Marri Petroleum shares

Uploader -
0

PIA needs well-envisioned business plan for revival: Ahsan

Uploader -
0

Showbiz

Nadeem for films shooting in country

Uploader -
0
LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP): Veteran film star Nadeem underlined the need to carry out shooting of films in the country to provide bread and butter to...

Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” screened at Lok Virsa

Uploader -
0

Third Death Anniversary of Prof. Laeeq Ahmed to be observed on Friday

Uploader -
0

Film director Pervaiz Rana laid to rest

Uploader -
0

Chinese film to be screened at Lok Virsa on Jan 28

Uploader -
0

Sports

FATA win National Divisional Basketball Championship

Uploader -
0
PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP): FATA created history of winning National Inter-Division Basketball Championship after defeating Peshawar in a closely contestant final by 78-77 points played here...

Farhan beat younger brother Waqar to win National Senior Squash title

Uploader -
0

Slovakian skier Jan Jukubco steals the show in International Ski Cup

Uploader -
0

ICC task force head hopeful about return of international cricket to Pakistan

Uploader -
0

Shabbir maintains lead in Garrison golf championship

Uploader -
0

Global

US bans Muslim immigrants applied to so called Green Card holders...

Uploader -
0
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (APP): The US ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries caused a chaos and chaotic scenes at international airports after it...

UN hopes US refugee ban is temporary

Uploader -
0

US judge stays deportations under Trump Immigration order, but overall ban remains

Uploader -
0

Trump’s new order to deliver blow to refugees but do little to address terrorism:...

Uploader -
0

UN urges Trump to keep door open for refugees

Uploader -
0

Culture & Heritage

Digitalization of artifacts to prevent illicit export, help researchers

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLH) is all set to initiate work on the project of digital documentation of archaeological artifacts to...

Urdu Turkish song to be released soon

Uploader -
0

Lok Virsa to organise week long programme on ‘Kashmiri folk crafts’ from Feb 1

Uploader -
0

Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” screened at Lok Virsa

Uploader -
0

8th wonder of the world status for Kanishka’s stupa at Peshawar suggested

Uploader -
0
APP-Map
Islamabad, PK
mist
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
81%
1.4kmh
40%
Mon
10 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
11 °

Facebook Feed

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW) power generation project was approved under...

CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor

Uploader -
0
LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia besides...

PNCA to organize youth contest of short films on CPEC

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is holding a youth contest of short films, documentaries, photomontages and digital stories about the...

PNCA to organize CPEC “Cultural Caravan”

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planed to record the changing scenarios of the China Pakistan Econmoc Corridor (CPEC) Route...

Trade activities would gain momentum after CPEC completion

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Leader, PML-N Maj. Retd. Tahir Iqbal said on Wednesday that trade activities in Pakistan would gain momentum after Pak-China Economic Corridor's (CPEC)...

Most Visited

Colors of Pakistan

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01Total
Broadcast networks 71Total
TV stations 05Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Newspapers 5101 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Most visited

Random News

© 2016. All Rights Reserved. Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation
APP Services