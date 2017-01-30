Trending Now
Imran’s claim of bankruptcy shows his enmity to Pakistan: Marriyum
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said Sunday that Pakistan would continue its march towards progress and prosperity...
SBP, WB ink agreement on technical cooperation
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the World Bank (WB) have inked an agreement on technical cooperation for achieving the strategic...
Nadeem for films shooting in country
LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP): Veteran film star Nadeem underlined the need to carry out shooting of films in the country to provide bread and butter to...
FATA win National Divisional Basketball Championship
PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP): FATA created history of winning National Inter-Division Basketball Championship after defeating Peshawar in a closely contestant final by 78-77 points played here...
US bans Muslim immigrants applied to so called Green Card holders...
WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (APP): The US ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries caused a chaos and chaotic scenes at international airports after it...
Digitalization of artifacts to prevent illicit export, help researchers
ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): National History and Literary Heritage Division (NHLH) is all set to initiate work on the project of digital documentation of archaeological artifacts to...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW) power generation project was approved under...
CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor
LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia besides...
PNCA to organize youth contest of short films on CPEC
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is holding a youth contest of short films, documentaries, photomontages and digital stories about the...
PNCA to organize CPEC “Cultural Caravan”
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planed to record the changing scenarios of the China Pakistan Econmoc Corridor (CPEC) Route...
Trade activities would gain momentum after CPEC completion
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Leader, PML-N Maj. Retd. Tahir Iqbal said on Wednesday that trade activities in Pakistan would gain momentum after Pak-China Economic Corridor's (CPEC)...
