Monday, January 9, 2017

National News

President, PM, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, CNS greet nation on missile test:...

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief...

PM to continue development projects as PTI goes on lying: Marriyum

President greets nation on successful launch of Babur-III missile

Pakistan achieves successes in war against terrorism: Asif

CTD minister to help end terrorism: Rana Sana

Business

Govt working to improve economy, foreign reserves, exports: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the present government was making efforts to improve economy, foreign reserves...

KP Governor for promoting investment in KP, FATA

OGRA issued licence to Gaseous Distribution Company as per law: Spokesman

NA body for not allowing defaulter CNG stations to start LPG business

All set to announce Mobile App Awards winners by January end: PTA

Showbiz

Artistes blame Indian govt for Om Puri’s death

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): Film artistes Reeja Ali, Mah Noor and Nayyar Iqbal have blamed the Indian government for the death of famous actor...

Sultan Rahi remembered on his 21st death anniversary

Raga boys release their video

Musical film ‘Mousiqar’ to be screened on Saturday

Jawad Ahmad launches new song, documentry

Sports

Junaid replaces Muhammad Irfan

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): National cricket selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, has named fast bowler Junaid Khan as the replacement of Mohammad Irfan, who is returning...

NCA XI beat Malaysia by 6 wickets in first One-Day match

Pakistan’s top junior aims to emulate Roger Federer’s feats

Pakistan’s tour a big way to learning: Malaysian Head Coach

Boxing Champion asked to train sweet homes children

Global

UN agency seeks $813 million to support Palestine refugees

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 9 (APP): With Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem and those who have fled the conflict in Syria, facing humanitarian...

US dramatically increases airstrikes in Afghanistan in 2016

UN says lack of water access in Damascus creating risks for children

Maritime Security Ships visit to further strengthen Pak-Sri Lanka bonds

Outgoing Ambassador Jilani lauds Pakistani American community for support

Culture & Heritage

Turkish singer to join Abida Perveen to sing Sufi song

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Famous Turkish Singer, Goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade would sing a song with renowned Pakistani singer Abida Perveen. Talking to APP, Ersin Faikzade said...

PNCA to hold a condolence reference in memory of Fateh Ali Khan

Painting exhibition `Personal Mythologies’ begins on Tuesday

PAL, Gujrat University arranges Sufi night at National Library

PNCA to compose rare audio video recording of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Three more railway projects being added in CPEC: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said three more railway projects were being included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...

Karachi Circular Railway project included in CPEC: Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said Karachi Circular Railway project had been included in the China Pakistan Economic...

S.African investors keen to invest at Gwadar

KARACHI, Jan. 4 (APP) : South African investors are keen to invest at Gwadar through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and have demanded allotment of...

PM stresses benefits of CPEC to equitably reach all provinces

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized on the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to be equitably distributed...

CPEC projects to change country’s destiny, says Shehbaz

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said speedy completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects is priority of the government...

