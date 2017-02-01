Wednesday, February 1, 2017

National News

Pakistan to become Asia’s premier trade, energy corridor: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan's strategic location makes it a market having potential to become Asia's premier trade,...

No need of endorsement from India over Hafiz Saeed: Spokesperson

PM to inaugurate completed section of Karachi Hyderabad Motorway on Feb 3

Marriyum rebuts news about sending horse as gift to Qatari Amir on C 130

COAS visits Sialkot, recalls days of his commission as 2nd Lt

Business

WB impressed by govt’s efforts for promoting inclusive growth

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): The World Bank Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan Wednesday said the bank’s Chief Executive Officer CEO) Kristalina Georgieva was impressed by...

CPI based inflation rises 3.66 pc in January

Foreign exchange rates

CPEC to provide job opportunities to over 700,000 people: Zubair Iqbal

Foreign exchange rates

Showbiz

Syed Noor supports right of self-determination in Kashmir

LAHORE, Feb 1 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Syed Noor has said that implementation of long standing resolutions of UNO on Kashmir is the solution...

Lok Virsa to screen classic film “Daman Aur Chingari”

Nadeem for films shooting in country

Chinese film “Breaking the Silence” screened at Lok Virsa

Third Death Anniversary of Prof. Laeeq Ahmed to be observed on Friday

Sports

Redressal of players’ problems to bring improvement: Misbahul Haq

FAISALABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Cricketer Misbahul Haq on Wednesday said that redressal of players’ problems was imperative to bring improvement in their performance. Talking to the...

Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup match

Shaoib Akhtar suggests to make Babar Azam captain

PHF announces 36 players for U18 hockey camp

Ali Zafar launches anthem for Pakistan Super League

Global

Pakistan’s middle class soars as stability returns

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (APP): Pakistan has developed something in recent years: a burgeoning middle class that is fueling economic growth and bolstering a fragile democracy. The...

U.N. chief warns border control policies must not discriminate

UN experts call US travel ban ‘significant setback’ for those needing international protection

UN slams mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada

Corporate America turns against US ban on Muslims, Refugees

Culture & Heritage

Famous columnist Ata ul Haq Qasmi turns 74

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Famous Urdu newspaper columnist and poet Ata ul Haq Qasmi turned 74 on Wednesday. Qasmi was born in Amritsar, Punjab, British India...

PAL weekly book bazaar attracts visitors

Book “Jinnah As a Parliamentarian” to be launched on Feb 3

Capital Club to arrange Family, health hiking festival on Feb 4

Pak-Ukraine sports,culture contacts provides excellent opportunities for people: Volodymyr Lakomov

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbors: Info Minister

GILGIT, Feb 1 (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life...

CPEC to provide job opportunities to over 700,000 people: Zubair Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Member Development and Communication, of Planning Commission, Dr.Zubair Iqbal Ghauri Tuesday said that CPEC project would provide employment opportunity to over...

Criticism on CPEC tantamount to obstruct development proccess in country: CM Spl Assistant

ASTORE, Jan 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit- Baltistan, Abid Baig said here Monday that criticism on China- Pakistan Economic Corridore...

180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW) power generation project was approved under...

CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor

LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia besides...

Colors of Pakistan

