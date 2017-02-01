Trending Now
Pakistan to become Asia’s premier trade, energy corridor: PM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan's strategic location makes it a market having potential to become Asia's premier trade,...
WB impressed by govt’s efforts for promoting inclusive growth
ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): The World Bank Country Director, Patchamuthu Illangovan Wednesday said the bank’s Chief Executive Officer CEO) Kristalina Georgieva was impressed by...
Syed Noor supports right of self-determination in Kashmir
LAHORE, Feb 1 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Syed Noor has said that implementation of long standing resolutions of UNO on Kashmir is the solution...
Redressal of players’ problems to bring improvement: Misbahul Haq
FAISALABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Cricketer Misbahul Haq on Wednesday said that redressal of players’ problems was imperative to bring improvement in their performance. Talking to the...
Pakistan’s middle class soars as stability returns
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (APP): Pakistan has developed something in recent years: a burgeoning middle class that is fueling economic growth and bolstering a fragile democracy. The...
Famous columnist Ata ul Haq Qasmi turns 74
ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Famous Urdu newspaper columnist and poet Ata ul Haq Qasmi turned 74 on Wednesday. Qasmi was born in Amritsar, Punjab, British India...
Islamabad, PK
few clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
71%
1.2kmh
12%
Thu
10 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
10 °
Facebook Feed
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbors: Info Minister
GILGIT, Feb 1 (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life...
CPEC to provide job opportunities to over 700,000 people: Zubair Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Member Development and Communication, of Planning Commission, Dr.Zubair Iqbal Ghauri Tuesday said that CPEC project would provide employment opportunity to over...
Criticism on CPEC tantamount to obstruct development proccess in country: CM Spl Assistant
ASTORE, Jan 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit- Baltistan, Abid Baig said here Monday that criticism on China- Pakistan Economic Corridore...
180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW) power generation project was approved under...
CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor
LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia besides...
Most Visited
Our Potential Media Subscribers
Sattelite Radio Stations 01Total
Broadcast networks 71Total
TV stations 05Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Newspapers 5101 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total