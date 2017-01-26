Trending Now
Pakistan welcomes House of Commons, UK stand on Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan commends the 3 hours debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons, UK last week that noted the escalation...
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Jan 26 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday. LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST...
Third Death Anniversary of Prof. Laeeq Ahmed to be observed on...
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The third death anniversary of renowned TV Compere/Commentator/Broadcaster of PTV Prof. Laeeq Ahmed will be marked here on Friday. The contributions of Prof....
BISE Sahiwal retain All-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Table Tennis Championship title
PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP): Sahiwal Board retained the trophy of the All-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Table Tennis Championship after defeating strong Rawalpindi Board in the thrilling...
Documentary on Jamiluddin Aali screened at Pakistani consulate in Chicago
CHICAGO, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan's Consulate in Chicago Thursday held the first of a string of its planned events leading up to the country's...
Revival of language, arts, culture instrumental to bring peace in society:...
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said revival of language, art and culture can play instrumental role...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor
LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia besides...
PNCA to organize youth contest of short films on CPEC
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is holding a youth contest of short films, documentaries, photomontages and digital stories about the...
PNCA to organize CPEC “Cultural Caravan”
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planed to record the changing scenarios of the China Pakistan Econmoc Corridor (CPEC) Route...
Trade activities would gain momentum after CPEC completion
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Leader, PML-N Maj. Retd. Tahir Iqbal said on Wednesday that trade activities in Pakistan would gain momentum after Pak-China Economic Corridor's (CPEC)...
China appreciates Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism
ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring security of Chinese people at the same...
