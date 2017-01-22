Trending Now
No compromise on Baloschistan’s development: Zehri
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri Saturday said people of the province would not compromise in any manner on the...
Khurram Dastgir due in Brussels Sunday on four day visit
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan is scheduled to arrive in Brussels Sunday (January 22) on a four day official...
‘Amber’ Urdu film to be screened on Jan 21
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would screen an Urdu film ‘Amber’ on January 21. Amber was a...
Trials to select National Athletics players for Relay Race on Sunday
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Trials to select national athletics players for the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held on Sunday at 9:00 am at Jinnah...
UN slams destruction of sites in Palmyra, other ancient Syrian cities
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 21 (APP): The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has confirmed the destruction of Palmyra's famed tetrapylon and the facade...
Films about role of police in society screened in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Films about the role of police in society and their performance towards various tasks were screened here at National Library on...
Islamabad, PK
haze
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
71%
2.1kmh
75%
Mon
10 °
Tue
4 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Facebook Feed
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Pakistan, China decide to include new projects in CPEC
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Joint Co ordination Committee (JCC) has agreed, in principle, to include Keti Bunder Sea Port Development project as well as Naukuridi...
Early harvest projects under CPEC to be completed by 2017-18
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): National Assembly Standing on Planning Development and Reforms here on Tuesday was informed that under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), 12 early harvest energy...
Nine SEZs to be established under CPEC: Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Minister for Planing Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be established in all four...
Committee on CPEC to briefed by Minister Planning, Development
ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday will be briefed by Minister for Planning, Development...
CPEC will push country towards development: Tanveer
ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will push Pakistan towards development. Talking...
Most Visited
Our Potential Media Subscribers
Sattelite Radio Stations 01Total
Broadcast networks 71Total
TV stations 05Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Newspapers 5101 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total