India trying to divert world attention from atrocities against Kashmiris by violating ceasefire along LOC, WB
Dream of a prosperous Pakistan being realized with strong motorway network:...
KARACHI, Feb 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said the government's focus on expansion of motorways network across the country had realized the dream...
Dar chairs meeting on matters related to Debt Policy Coordination Office
ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to Debt Policy Coordination Office here at the Ministry...
Syed Noor supports right of self-determination in Kashmir
LAHORE, Feb 1 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association Syed Noor has said that implementation of long standing resolutions of UNO on Kashmir is the solution...
Inzaman calls for evolving a policy to give send off players...
LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP): Chairman National selection committee, Inzamam ul Haq has called for evolving a policy to give respectable send off to star players...
Govt committed to developing quality human resource for Knowledge economy: Ahsan...
ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Professor Dr. Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government was committed to developing...
Rich tribute paid to Intizar Hussain
LAHORE, Feb 2 (APP): Prime Minister’s Advisor on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that literature was not fading as people had...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
CPEC Cultural Caravan to travel from China to Gwadar, Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan being arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will travel from China to...
CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbors: Info Minister
GILGIT, Feb 1 (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life...
CPEC to provide job opportunities to over 700,000 people: Zubair Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Member Development and Communication, of Planning Commission, Dr.Zubair Iqbal Ghauri Tuesday said that CPEC project would provide employment opportunity to over...
Criticism on CPEC tantamount to obstruct development proccess in country: CM Spl Assistant
ASTORE, Jan 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit- Baltistan, Abid Baig said here Monday that criticism on China- Pakistan Economic Corridore...
180 MW power generation project approved for GB under CPEC: CM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday said that 180 Mega Watt (MW) power generation project was approved under...
