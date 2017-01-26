Thursday, January 26, 2017

National News

Pakistan welcomes House of Commons, UK stand on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan commends the 3 hours debate on Kashmir in the House of Commons, UK last week that noted the escalation...

WEF clarifies PM’s participation in Annual Meeting

Pakistan wants meaningful, constructive engagement with Afghanistan: Fatemi

Research-based education vital to attain economic self-reliance: President

Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff meets Air Chief

Business

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Jan 26 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday. LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST...

ECNEC approves various energy, health, education projects

IFC proposed to establish new institution to facilitate private sector financing

Commerce minister meets president European Parliament

Any political crisis to dampen economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal

Showbiz

Third Death Anniversary of Prof. Laeeq Ahmed to be observed on...

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): The third death anniversary of renowned TV Compere/Commentator/Broadcaster of PTV Prof. Laeeq Ahmed will be marked here on Friday. The contributions of Prof....

Film director Pervaiz Rana laid to rest

Chinese film to be screened at Lok Virsa on Jan 28

Zeba expresses satisfaction over revival of local film industry

Ali Zafar to perform in “Tifa in Trouble”

Sports

BISE Sahiwal retain All-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Table Tennis Championship title

PESHAWAR, Jan 26 (APP): Sahiwal Board retained the trophy of the All-Pakistan Inter-Board Girls Table Tennis Championship after defeating strong Rawalpindi Board in the thrilling...

PTF to hold two back-to-back tennis ten series

HBL Pakistan Super League ticket sale launches worldwide

Pak team needs face saving victory, Zaheer Abbas

Pak volleyball team to participate in Asian championship in Iran

Global

Culture & Heritage

Revival of language, arts, culture instrumental to bring peace in society:...

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said revival of language, art and culture can play instrumental role...

PNCA to organize youth contest of short films on CPEC

PAL to organize weekly book bazaar from Friday

PNCA to organize CPEC “Cultural Caravan”

National Security Advisor for unity to make Pakistan prosperous

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

CPEC to bring economic revolution in South Asia: Governor

LAHORE, Jan 26 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana said on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring economic revolution in South Asia besides...

PNCA to organize youth contest of short films on CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is holding a youth contest of short films, documentaries, photomontages and digital stories about the...

PNCA to organize CPEC “Cultural Caravan”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planed to record the changing scenarios of the China Pakistan Econmoc Corridor (CPEC) Route...

Trade activities would gain momentum after CPEC completion

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Leader, PML-N Maj. Retd. Tahir Iqbal said on Wednesday that trade activities in Pakistan would gain momentum after Pak-China Economic Corridor's (CPEC)...

China appreciates Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring security of Chinese people at the same...

