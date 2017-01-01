Sunday, January 1, 2017

National News

Prime Minister strongly condemns Istanbul terror attack

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Sunday strongly condemned the terror attack at Istanbul, Turkey on New Year’s eve. The Prime Minister...

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Turkey as terrorism strikes again

Uploader -
0

PM vows to pursue development plans in 2017

Uploader -
0

President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Chairman JCSC, Army Chief

Uploader -
0

Journey 2016 towards a secure & peaceful Pakistan: ISPR DG

Uploader -
0

Business

SBP Governor calls on Finance Minister

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra called on Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday and briefed him...

Pakistan ranked 5th best performing stock market in 2016 by Bloomberg

Uploader -
0

NBP Exchange Rates

Uploader -
0

Dar for increasing access of financial services

Uploader -
0

Gwadar master city plan to bring economic stability: Ahsan

Uploader -
0

Showbiz

Film “Shor Sharaba” to be released in next year

Uploader -
0
LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Film Producer Sohail Khan has said three new singers for his film “Shor Sharaba” have been engaed as music plays a...

Syed Noor for construction of new cinemas

Uploader -
0

Pakistan’s first kids band releases maiden song on Quaid’s day

Uploader -
0

Shaukat Ali expresses grief over death of Mashooq Sultan

Uploader -
0

Marriyum pays tribute to Noor Jehan on death anniversary

Uploader -
0

Sports

PAF White lifts CAS Polo Cup

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Pakistan Air Force (PAF) White won the 25th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Polo Cup 2016 by defeating PAF Blue at...

PTF expresses gratitude to ATF for Davis tie in Pakistan

Uploader -
0

Misbah admits Pakistan failed to build pressure on Australia

Uploader -
0

PAF White lifts CAS Polo Cup

Uploader -
0

Many A cricket teams winning to visit Pakistan: Chairman PCB

Uploader -
0

Global

New UN chief Guterres pledges to make 2017 ‘a year for...

Uploader -
0
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 1 (APP): As he took up his functions as the ninth head of the United Nations, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres pledged to...

UNSC backs Russia-Turkey efforts to end Syrian violence, jumpstart political process

Uploader -
0

Trump praises ‘very smart’ Putin on sanctions response

Uploader -
0

Twitter users ask to add edit button to fix spelling, grammar errors

Uploader -
0

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon bids farewell to United Nations

Uploader -
0

Culture & Heritage

Senate body recommends Rs 500 mln annual budget for Lok Virsa

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Friday recommended annual budget of Lok Virsa should be increased to Rs 500...

Colourful media festival organized at SZABIST Islamabad Campus

Uploader -
0

NA Body recommends to adopt National Cultural Policy

Uploader -
0

RAC arranges stage play ‘Aman’

Uploader -
0

Christmas Peace Train warmly received in Raiwind

Uploader -
0
APP-Map
Islamabad, PK
haze
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
45%
1.7kmh
44%
Mon
11 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
7 °

Facebook Feed

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Mushahid lauds JCC decisions, terms Balochistan Pakistan’s future

Uploader -
0
ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Chairman Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Friday said that Balochistan was the future of Pakistan...

JCC expresses satisfaction over progress on projects under CPEC

Uploader -
0
BEIJING, Dec 29 (APP): The Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved on projects relating...

Historic CPEC Project puts country on road to progress, prosperity: CM

Uploader -
0
LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said work continuing speedily on power projects was unprecedented. “Energy projects will start...

Gwadar master city plan to bring economic stability: Ahsan

Uploader -
0
Beijing, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that master city plan and other developmental projects would...

JCC approves scores of mega projects for Khyber Pakthukhwa, CM expresses satisfaction over Beijing...

Uploader -
0
PESHAWAR, Dec 29 (APP): The Pakistan-China Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing today approved in principle three mega development projects for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...

Most Visited

Colors of Pakistan

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01Total
Broadcast networks 71Total
TV stations 05Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Newspapers 5101 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Most visited

Random News

© 2016. All Rights Reserved. Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation
APP Services