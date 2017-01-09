Trending Now
President, PM, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, CNS greet nation on missile test:...
ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief...
Govt working to improve economy, foreign reserves, exports: Dar
ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar said on Monday that the present government was making efforts to improve economy, foreign reserves...
Artistes blame Indian govt for Om Puri’s death
LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): Film artistes Reeja Ali, Mah Noor and Nayyar Iqbal have blamed the Indian government for the death of famous actor...
Junaid replaces Muhammad Irfan
LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): National cricket selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, has named fast bowler Junaid Khan as the replacement of Mohammad Irfan, who is returning...
UN agency seeks $813 million to support Palestine refugees
UNITED NATIONS, Jan 9 (APP): With Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory including East Jerusalem and those who have fled the conflict in Syria, facing humanitarian...
Turkish singer to join Abida Perveen to sing Sufi song
ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Famous Turkish Singer, Goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade would sing a song with renowned Pakistani singer Abida Perveen. Talking to APP, Ersin Faikzade said...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Three more railway projects being added in CPEC: Saad
ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said three more railway projects were being included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Karachi Circular Railway project included in CPEC: Saad Rafique
ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said Karachi Circular Railway project had been included in the China Pakistan Economic...
S.African investors keen to invest at Gwadar
KARACHI, Jan. 4 (APP) : South African investors are keen to invest at Gwadar through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and have demanded allotment of...
PM stresses benefits of CPEC to equitably reach all provinces
ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized on the benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to be equitably distributed...
CPEC projects to change country’s destiny, says Shehbaz
LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said speedy completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects is priority of the government...
