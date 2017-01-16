Trending Now
PM does not seek any immunity from court in Panama Papers...
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr. Musaddiq Malik and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s lawmaker, Daniyal Aziz Monday said it was a...
Pakistan ahead of India in inclusive development index: WEF Report
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan has been ranked 52nd, ahead from India (60th), among 79 developing economies in the inclusive development index, according to...
‘Amber’ Urdu film to be screened on Jan 21
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would screen an Urdu film ‘Amber’ on January 21. Amber was a...
Hockey trials on Jan 22
LAHORE, Jan 16 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) camp for the national senior team is in progress at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi. “As...
PM arrives in Switzerland to participate in World Economic Forum
ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan 16 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived here Monday to participate in the 47th World Economic Forum’s annual meeting aimed...
Kalaam-e-Jigar Murad Abadi” published
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) has published a new Urdu book titled "Kalaam-e-Jigar Murad Abadi" containing 240 pages with a tag price of...
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Nine SEZs to be established under CPEC: Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Minister for Planing Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be established in all four...
Committee on CPEC to briefed by Minister Planning, Development
ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday will be briefed by Minister for Planning, Development...
CPEC will push country towards development: Tanveer
ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will push Pakistan towards development. Talking...
China expresses satisfaction on security of CPEC
RAWALPINDI, Jan 13 (APP): China on Friday expressed satisfaction on the arrangements for the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This was formally conveyed by...
CPEC to revolutionize economy, development of Hazara: Sardar Orangzeb
ABBOTTABAD, Jan 13 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and it would revolutionize economy and development of Hazara division. This was stated by...
