Sunday, February 5, 2017

National News

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Pakistan, AJK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Sunday across Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir with the pledge to seek a resolution of the...

Bahraini FM arrives to attend JMC; meets Adviser Sartaj Aziz

Kashmiris always carry Pak flags on burial of martyrs: Barjees

Kashmiris’ freedom movement cannot be suppressed: Saad

10 killed, 4 injured as avalanches hit Karimabad Valley

Business

Finance Minister reviews progress on LNG Power Plants

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here at the Finance Division to review the progress on the...

Dar chairs meeting on matters related to Debt Policy Coordination Office

Dar reviews progress on various programs of ministry

SBP Governor directs Banks to improve regional, sectoral allocation of agri credit

Strong need to promulgate 32 year old Companies Bill: Dar

Showbiz

Producer, director Dilgeet Mirza passes away in USA

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Senior film producer, director and actor Dilgeet Mirza who died yesterday was laid to rest in the United States on Sunday. His...

Young Pakistani filmmaker to participate in Talent Campus

Malika Pukhraj remembered on her death anniversary

Syed Noor supports right of self-determination in Kashmir

Lok Virsa to screen classic film “Daman Aur Chingari”

Sports

Foreign skiers term Malam Jabba a high standard slope

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): The winners of CAS Karakorum Ski Championship and Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup have said that the slope at the scenic...

Pakistan lose reverse singles as Davis Cup tie ends

Pakistan wins Davis Cup tie against Iran

Inzaman calls for evolving a policy to give send off players with dignity

Pakistan qualifies for semifinal of T 20 Blind World Cup

Global

Culture & Heritage

Bano Qudsia laid to rest

LAHORE, Feb 5 (APP): Famous novelist, playwright and short story writer Bano Qudsia who died yesterday was buried at Model Town graveyard here on Sunday. A...

Bano Qudsia passes away

Japanese Calendars exhibition starts at NAG

PNCA to organize Kashmiri Folk Culture show on Feb 5

Rich tribute paid to Intizar Hussain

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

CPEC project to contribute to regional peace, prosperity through economic development

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Prof Ahsan Iqbal told a leading US based think tank gathering in Washington that...

CPEC Cultural Caravan to travel from China to Gwadar, Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan being arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will travel from China to...

CPEC to benefit entire region, neighbors: Info Minister

GILGIT, Feb 1 (APP): Provincial Minister for Information, Planning and Development, Iqbal Hassan Khan has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was a life...

CPEC to provide job opportunities to over 700,000 people: Zubair Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Member Development and Communication, of Planning Commission, Dr.Zubair Iqbal Ghauri Tuesday said that CPEC project would provide employment opportunity to over...

Criticism on CPEC tantamount to obstruct development proccess in country: CM Spl Assistant

ASTORE, Jan 30 (APP): Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Gilgit- Baltistan, Abid Baig said here Monday that criticism on China- Pakistan Economic Corridore...

Colors of Pakistan

